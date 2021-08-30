Cleaning the streets to attract tourists

INKOSI Tours and Transfers in Shabalala, working together with other businesses near Hazyview, had embarked on a cleaning campaign as part of reviving the tourism sector in Mpumalanga.

According to the co-ordinator of the initiative, Goodman Nkosi, it was decided to clean the roads from Hazyview to Phabeni gate as tourism had re-opened. “So since everything has opened, we tour guides are re-fuelling our cars, accommodation facilities are dusting their rooms and we are ready to go, but it will not look good if our streets are dirty. We are not only cleaning the roads for tourists, but also for our communities who are using the road on a daily basis,” he said.

Nkosi said that despite not having received any financial assistance from the government meant for those in the tourism industry as they are aware that pay-out is slow because of a backlog, the initiative would go ahead. The roads to the Kruger National Park would be cleaned twice a month.

Meanwhile the director of Mihandzu guest house, Solomon Mhaule, said they were not cleaning the streets to get money, but because cleanliness attracts people. “Our area needs to be cleaned so that it can attract tourists and even investors. Cleanliness must start within ourselves because we are the ones littering. I therefore request other businesses around the area to join hands in supporting the cleaning campaign on the streets,” he said.

He also said the corruption that is taking place in the province is “not good” as the government’s assistance is supposed to assist the tourism sector which in turn, provided jobs to locals.

Those who assisted in cleaning the roads, received a free lunch from well- known sport bar, Nino Na Nini, where the manager said he decided to sponsor the campaign to promote recycling in the area as most of the rubbish removed from the roads were recyclable.