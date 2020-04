The City of Mbombela lead by the Executive Mayor MathonsiSibusiso embarked on disinfecting and sanitization of public transport facilities as well as passengers.

Mathonsi said the aim of the campaign was to stop and minimise the spread of COVID-19 virus.



The mayor engaged with passengers and urged them to observe social distancing and yo wash their hands at all times.

The week long program started in the central region and will be rolled out to all regions of the City of Mbombela.