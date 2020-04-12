Churches use cellphones to continue fellowship

TECHNOLOGY has come to the aid of churches in the Bushbuckridge area, enabling them to conduct Sunday services.

Conference call facilities are being used and sermons sent to congregation members via the churches’ WhatsApp group, during the lockdown period.

Pastor Alfred Matukane from the Church of the Nazarene in Marite said he grouped his church into 10 sections and made conference calls to members to be able to continue sharing the Word of God and prayer sessions.

“We’re a church that respects its leaders and the country’s regulations, that is why we didn’t meet in person but rather conducted our Sunday service telephonically. We believe that hearing the Word is better than nothing at all,” Matukane said.

He said the congregation had welcomed the gesture and the church would continue to do so until people are allowed to meet in groups again.

Pastor Johannes Manzine from 12 Apostles Church said he used a broadcast video message to share a Sunday sermon with his congregation. Those who were not active on social media, received voice notes from the pastor.

“The country is on lockdown but that doesn’t mean we must stop spreading the Word of God because it’s only God who will deliver us from this disease. But if we keep quiet and we do not do what we are called to do then we are a lost nation without any help,” he said.

NewsHorn had also learned that some villagers used their garages where they gathered with a few neighbours to pray for an hour against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are used to gather in churches every Sunday and since we are not supposed to go there, we decided to gather as neighbours and fellowship and went back to our houses,” the villagers said.