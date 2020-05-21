Children should not be left alone at home.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Gabisile Shabalala has condemned the latest incidence where a minor was brutally murdered allegedly at the hands of the house robbers in Clarinet near Emalahleni on Tuesday [ 19, May 2020].

This occurred while the mother of a 13-year-old boy was working a night shift at a mine around Emalahleni. It is alleged that the suspects shot at the boy after suffocating him at his home.

It is believed that the boy was asleep when two ruthless criminals broke into his home and stole valuable items such as a television set, not realizing the boy was in the house.

The MEC has called on the police to work around the clock in making sure that the ruthless culprits are urgently brought to book so that they are accordingly punished. She has also called on members of the public who may have information to come forward and assist the police in finalizing this case and many other cases that they may have information on.

Meanwhile, the MEC has urged parents and caregivers to always ascertain that their children are secured by ensuring that minors are not left alone at home and they are aware about the whereabouts of their children and who they are playing with at all times.

“We are calling on the guardians and parents to always prioritize the safety of their children by not leaving them alone in their homes. They should make alternative arrangements in order to ascertain that there are always adults looking after the minors. This will help in ensuring that our children are safe and protected from such evil doers,” says the MEC.