Bushbuckridge village still hosting sports events during lockdown

Despite non-contact sporting codes not being allowed certain villages in Bushbuckridge are still continuing with hosting soccer tournaments.

NewsHorn attended one of these soccer tournaments in Justicia Village, where the event was attended by more than 200 soccer lovers. We were told that they never stopped hosting these tournaments, even since the beginning of the lockdown when level 5 rules applied.

One of the organisers, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they decided to continue with the sports activities even as they realised that the law enforcement officers hardly come and monitor them.

“Our village is very quiet and there is only one way in and out and besides we were bored and soccer is the only thing that keeps us busy, so we decided to continue playing and there is no visibility of police or the defence force to date, so why stop?” he asked.

He added that they are aware of the danger of the disease but they are not scared of it and they would not put their lives on hold about something that had not affected them yet.

Meanwhile, one of the football lovers, Emanuel Nkuna, said he benefited a lot since the tournament had started as he was selling homemade African beer at these events.

“With the lockdown they are hosting games almost every day and people come in large numbers and I am able to sell more items. I am aware of the virus, but we still need to survive and my wish it see that this tournament continue so that I can support my family,” he told NewsHorn.

Concerned villagers said that they were worried about the tournament continuing, because a large number of people come to watch they don’t know each other.

“I am very worried that these people are not adhering to the rules and regulations of the lockdown and the worst part of is that they are not even protecting themselves. Police come to our area but they are not doing anything about the games. I think they are scared of them,” he said.

The communication officer at Calcutta police station, Sgt Zanele Sibuyi, denied allegations that police are not patrolling the area when asked about the continuing soccer tournament. “We did visit the area and warned them not to host or have any form of sport activity and they listened. We were not aware that they had started again and we will do our job as police to make sure that we arrest those who break the law,” Sibuyi said.