Bushbuckridge hospitals geared for COVID-19

WITH one patient been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bushbuckridge, the community was told not to panic as the three hospitals in the area are on constant high alert.

A senior member of staff at Tinstwalo Hospital in Acornhoek, who requested to remain anonymous, told NewsHorn that they are fully prepared and a special quarantine ward is also available.

“The community can rest assured that all precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, all people entering the hospital premises are screened as well.

“We are fighting an unknown creature, therefore as a health facility where people are depending on us for their safety, we make sure that all the patients, and those who are entering the hospital, do not have the disease, in order to protect those who are inside,” the hospital official said.

Matikwane Hospital staff are also geared for any eventuality and taking the necessary precautions to protect patients and health workers in the facility. Staff made it clear that they are ready to combat the disease.

Patients, staff, health workers and visitors are screened at all times and their hands sanitised.

Everyone is expected to wear masks at all times when visiting or attending these hospitals.