Bushbuckridge cricketers back on pitch following union support

CRICKET players and supporters in Bushbuckridge are ecstatic following the news that their cricket team will start playing again after the Mpumalanga Cricket Union (MCU) promised to reinstate their sponsorship.

The decision was taken at a meeting that was held last week in White River.

“We are excited that our boys will start playing cricket again. Since last year, I was very worried because the boys were always asking me when they were going to play? Our supporters were also complaining and pleading with me to make a plan so that the team can play again,” Bushbuckridge Cricket Club founder, Vincent Mokoena said.

He said the union would assist them with travelling allowances, equipment and also assist in training players and umpires.

Mokoena said his team was ready to play its first match in July.

“It is important that projects like these are being sponsored because it keeps the children off the streets,” he said.

MCU CEO, Jaco Visagie, has confirmed the sponsorship but was reluctant to release more information.

“At this stage, we can only confirm that through our cricket services manager, we have made contact with Bushbuckridge to formulise a plan going forward, Mokoena said.

“At this point, we cannot commit to any specifics as we are still busy with the process. As soon as new and relevant information is available we will forward it to you,” he concluded.