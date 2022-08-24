Bushbuckridge business woman nominated for prestigious award

A businesswoman from Bushbuckridge has been nominated for this year’s Sunrise Women’s Award. Veronica Sibuyane, owner of Masana Boutique Hotel in Thulamahashe, was nominated for her outstanding work in the tourism sector.

Sibuyane believes in empowering youth and women, especially in the rural areas with its limited opportunities. In 2021, she launched the Masana Boutique Hotel, the first of its kind in Bushbuckridge. The verdant surroundings, part of the lush terrain in Thulamahashe, provide an additional benefit for tourists as Masana is just an hour’s drive from the Kruger National Park and the scenic Panorama Route in the province.

“Our hotel is known for its scenic views and natural light, which explains the name Masana, a Xitsonga word meaning sunrays. We cater to all kinds of guests and events and winning this award will mean a lot to the people of Mpumalanga and Bushbuckridge as a whole,” she said.

“I am excited that I was nominated for Women in Tourism, a category of the Sunrise Women’s awards 2022. Coming from the dusty streets of Bushbuckridge, where it seems greater opportunities are limited, especially when you are a woman, this nomination shows that women can do it despite their backgrounds,” said Sibuyane.

