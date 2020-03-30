Buses and taxis permitted to operate from 5am until 8pm for 5 days for SASSA payments

In light of SASSA payments of social grants from Monday (today, March 30), Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula had amended public transport directions under the National State of Disaster.

Taxis and buses would be allowed to operate from 5am until 8pmuntil Friday April 3 to enable grant beneficiaries to obtain their monies.

Earlier this month, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) said it would pay social grants to older persons and persons with disabilities from 30 and 31 March 2020, while other beneficiaries would be able to access their grants from 1 April 2020.

The social security agency’s decision to pay grants earlier is in response to the State of National Disaster, as announced by President Ramaphosa on 15 March 2020.

Mbalula urged those using public transport to observe social distancing. “We will issue further directions in this regard,” he said.

Grant recipients are required to carry their IDs and SASSA cards when travelling on public transport to assist law enforcement efforts