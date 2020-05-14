There’s a Riot coming your way

FORMER Mpumalanga Sowetan Bureau Chief, Riot Hlatshwayo, together with other broadcasting veterans in the province would soon launch their own radio station.

Bagaka Radio (meaning veterans), would be broadcasting nationally with legendary Steve Kekana on board. With head office in Tshwane, the radio station would have satellite offices across the country.

“It’s rare to hear a straight indigenous language with no foreign word in a spoken sentence these days.

The radio service will broadcast in four indigenous languages, XiTsonga, TshiVenda, Sepedi and Setswana while focusing on listeners 35 years and older. There will however be children and youth programmes in Bagaka Radio’s scheduling,” station director, Dr Bernard Koma, said.

“The idea came into being after former broadcasters realised that their enormous contribution to the industry, had largely been ignored. Also the current radio services seem to undermine our indigenous languages by always spicing them with foreign languages,” Koma said.

Most of the legends who would be part of Bagaka Radio have years of experience and worked at Thobela FM, Munghana Lonene FM, SABC News, Phalaphala FM and Motsweding, to name but a few.

“Bagaka Radio made an undertaking that its members would upskill broadcasters and journalists to perform even better. Unemployed youths and other interested parties would be welcomed,” Koma said.

The official launch of the station was postponed due to Covid-19, but would soon go ahead.