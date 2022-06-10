Botswana is evaluating the possibility of establishing direct flights between the capital of the country, Gaborone, and Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport, a few kilometres from Xai-Xai in Chongoene district, Gaza province.

The idea is to facilitate the exploration of business opportunities by businesspeople from both countries.

No Stop-Over in SA

Phandu Chaka Skelemani, speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Botswana, who visited the airport, was delighted with the project and believes that it can facilitate a direct air connection between the two countries without the usual stopover in neighbouring South Africa.

“We can do business trips without going through Johannesburg, South Africa, saving travel time,” Skelemani said.

The parliamentarian considers that the Filipe Nyusi Airport has all the necessary conditions for its operation, adding that cooperation between the two countries could enhance the infrastructure.

According to Skelemani, at the moment, the two countries are evaluating the existing potential, so other programs that can be developed in parallel.

The Secretary of State Amosse Macamo said that Gaza was working to make Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport a point of attraction for investments in the province.

“We are promoting the potential of our airport. We’ve already done that with South Africa and now it’s Botswana’s turn,” he said.

Another sector with potential for cooperation is agriculture, as both Botswana and Gaza are potential producers of cattle.

“There are other areas of interest in which we can cooperate, especially in tourism and diamond exploitation, an area of interest to Gaza province, given the recent discovery of this resource in the district of Massagena,” Macamo said.

Opened on 29 November, 2021, Filipe Nyusi Airport was built with the aim of harmonising and boosting the development of industry, tourism and agriculture in Gaza province. The airport is able to receive 220,000 passengers per year.