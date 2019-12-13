Boris wins in UK landslide victory – another Trump look and do alike in top seat

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson had won a parliamentary majority, according to Sky News and BBC television, after a snap election called over Brexit. Results showed the Tories had won 326 of the 650 seats in the lower House of Commons, meaning they could not be beaten. Exit polls from Thursday’s vote indicated they could win 368 seats.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the British people had given his Conservative government a “powerful new mandate” to deliver Brexit and unite the country.

Exit polls and early results suggested the Tories were on course for a historic victory in the latest election, in which Johnson won his own seat in Uxbridge, west of London, with an increased majority.

Pro-EU campaigners in Britain appear to have lost their bid to persuade the public to stay in the bloc, after indications of a crushing general election victory for the ruling party.

An exit poll after voting ended on Thursday night suggested a large majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, allowing him to push through his Brexit deal. “With a majority, Boris Johnson will now be able to pass his Withdrawal Agreement Bill and formalise Brexit,” said Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University of Kent. “The battle for Brexit is over.”