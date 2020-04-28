 Bogus Covid-19 officials to appear in court 

THREE bogus Covid-19 officials who were arrested in Ekulindeni while attempting to cross the border to allegedly collect dagga from Swaziland are expected to appear in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court today.

The suspects whose ages are between 31 and 35 were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“A team of police officials received information about two vehicles which were branded with Covid-19 insignia allegedly participating in criminal activities. They followed up on the information and noticed a VW Polo Sedan as well as a Toyota Hilux Bakkie, which both matched the description given, “Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

“Upon stopping the vehicles, police found three occupants pretending to be COVID-19 officials on deployment. They then found fake permits inside and further discovered that the suspects were attempting to cross the border to collect dagga from a neighbouring country. The suspects were arrested and charged with Contravention of the Disaster Management Regulations as they also moved between provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The vehicles were confiscated for further investigation,” Hlathi said.