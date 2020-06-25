Bob Ezy’s AMEN, with Pixie L, set to mesmerise audiences

BOB Ezy, the producer of the 2008 hit Money Maker and 2013 hit Busa, featuring Euphonik and Mpumi, returns with a timely nostalgic titled AMEN featuring Pixie L.

AMEN sees Bob Ezy plots a combination of dope beats and stunning instrumentals that would easily gladden the hearts and soul of a sadist.

With Pixie L’s celestial vocals, it just doesn’t get any better than this for the wave of Afro house music sweeping across the African continent.

AMEN is a prayer single dedicated to the world during these challenging times we are facing through the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Ezy has been behind prominent industry DJs and producers for the past decade.

AMEN proves the production dexterity and depth of Bob Ezy’s storytelling nature. AMEN has already captured the hearts of many South Africans both young and has received love from various radio stations across the country including uKhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Metro FM and Ikwekwezi FM to mention a few.

To download a song log on to

https://smarturl.it/Amen-Bob