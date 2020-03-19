BMW shuts down Rosslyn manufacturing plant

BMW South Africa is to shut down its Rosslyn manufacturing plant in Pretoria for two weeks because of risks posed by Covid-19 and the resulting impact on demand for new vehicles.

The temporary closure of the plant will affect about 2 500 workers and other group employees.

Alex Parker, manager of business communications at BMW SA, said on Wednesday the company will start to shut down production on Thursday, with BMW’s car plants in Europe and in SA to be shut by the end of the week.

Volkswagen has also suspended production for two weeks at plants in Europe operated by the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand but its plant in Uitenhage in SA is unaffected at this stage.

Source: Moneyweb/Image: Moneyweb