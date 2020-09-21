Beauty pageant held to address sustainable tourism on continent

The Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa has started in earnest to promote eco-tourism on the continent.

Speaking to the organiser of the pageant, Yondela Sihlobo, she said the pageant aimed at encouraging conversation through social media and other platforms on how people can individually be responsible and ensure the sustainability of the tourism industry.

She said the debut pageant will also promote and encourage visitation of heritage sites on the continent including buying locally produced products.

“Along promoting eco-tourism the pageant also aims to address and eradicate social issues such as gender-based violence,” Sihlobo said.

“Our winner for Miss Eco-Tourism World Africa will move on to represent the African continent at an international pageant, Miss Eco-Tourism World, which will be hosted in February next year, she added.

Ten contestants have been selected to enter the pageant which also seeks to promote the protection of the environment, and the economy within Africa, while also learning and respecting its diverse cultures.

The winner of the pageant will win the following prizes:

* they will represent Africa on an international stage;

* Return flight to Durban for the international pageant;

* exclusively designed crown;

* Luxury band/sash;

* Photographic session as Queen 2020;

* Gifts from various sponsors.

Sihlobo added: “The finale will take place on the 5 December in Nelspruit. And because of uncertain COVID-19 regulations, the gala dinner event will also have online presents.”

Tickets will be available soon.