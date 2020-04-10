BBC lauds SA for fight against coronavirus

ONE of the world’s leading news broadcasters, the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), has praised South Africa for its “ruthless efficiency” in fighting the coronavirus, and for its “formidable leadership”.

The broadcaster said: “South Africa seems to have acted faster, more efficiently and more ruthlessly than many other countries around the world.”

The BBC further said that more than 47 000 people have already been tested in South Africa and that there were 67 mobile testing units, even drive through testing centres.

South Africa will soon be able to test 30 000 people per day.