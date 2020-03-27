Battlelines drawn in MPU ANC leadership

THE lines are drawn in the ANC’s epic battle for the soul of the ANC as opposing factions openly go for each other’s throats in Mpumalanga while the party is preparing for its upcoming regional and provincial conferences.

In a blazing war of words following the death of a party member last week at an ANC rally, Mpumalanga’s acting ANC chairperson, Mandla Ndlovu, urged party members to end the spree of violence between members when addressing political issues.

Ndlovu made this plea after Prince Mbazo Manzini, an ANC member in Mbombela, was beaten to death, allegedly by fellow ANC members, in a fight at a party meeting held earlier this month.

Last week, In Msukalikwa, another ANC member got seriously injured when a fight broke out during another party gathering and in Bushbuckridge, a man was shot in the leg, also during a fight which broke out at an ANC meeting.

“We condemn the militarisation of our party, people must use dialogue when dealing with differences. We have also launched our own investigation so that we can get to the bottom of the matter,” a distressed Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu, said to be a Cyril Ramahosa supporter, would oppose Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtshwene-Tsipane, for the party’s leadership position.

The provincial leadership became vacant after former Mpumalanga Premier, David Mabuza, was elected deputy president of South Africa. Mtshwene-Tsipane had always been a firm favourite with Mabuza.

When asked by NewsHorn about allegations around the infighting taking place within party ranks between Ndlovu and Mtshwene-Tsipane supporters, Ndlovu said he would rather distance himself from accusations.

“People must not use our names when they want to fight and I don’t think the fighting is about the conference. We had conferences previously and people were not fighting,” he said.

“Whether you support me or the other candidate, you have a right to express your opinion in a good way,” Ndlovu said.

The phone of the ANC spokesperson in the province, Sasekani Manzini, who is believed to be Mtshweni-Tsipane’s loyalist, went off during the conversation with the NewsHorn journalist. We could not manage to engage in a conversation with him since.

The ANC released a statement last week condemning the killing and infighting within the party.

“We have noted a number of cases reported for intimidation and assault and this had caused us great concern. We are saddened by the recent violent incidences during the gatherings which resulted in the death of some members,” it stated.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brig Leonard Hlathi, said police were investigating all these incidents.

“Investigation is underway and one person was arrested for the Ermelo case, but he was given bail at the police station. With other cases no arrests have been made.”