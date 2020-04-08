Atchaar’s song sensitises public about Corona virus

Masoka Dube

A STUDENT at the University of Mpumalanga, who is also a well-known hip-hop artist, had released a song to raise awareness of the danger of the of Corona virus.

Siyabonga Nkosi, also known as Atchaar from Nhlazatshe near Badplaas, said he decided to record a song after realising that he had a message for his fans about the virus that was causing great damage throughout the world.

“It touched me and I decided to record the song because music is something that can be used to communicate to the masses in a short space of time and change the way the public perceives the situation,” Atchaar said.

“I have noticed South Africans are ignorant when it comes to dealing with the Corona virus. We had a situation when people were trying to dodge soldiers and go into the streets instead of staying indoors. The reason for that is because they do not notice what the world is going through due to the virus,” Nkosi said.

Nkosi is an old hand in the music industry and his career had been steady climbing since he hit the entertainment scene in 2013. He was also a contestant in the 14th season of SA Idols.

Achaar is an independent artist with an 8-track EP behind his name, which did well on the market. He has many followers in the province and his talent had been lauded by both local and national media.