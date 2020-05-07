Assist police to arrest cash in transit suspects

KRIEL – the HAWKS in Mpumalanga have urged anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of a group of armed robbers who robbed an SBV cash delivery truck an undisclosed amount of money last week in Kriel.

It is alleged SBV security guards were loading cash into an auto teller machine when they were suddenly confronted by an unknown number of heavily armed suspects wearing the same uniform similar to theirs.



“The crew was forced to open the armoured vehicle vault while being threatened with explosives. In the process, one crew member was shot twice, however, he survived the attack,” said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Deneo Sekgotodi.

“The suspects fled the scene using a silver Toyota bakkie and a Toyota Etios, taking along the truck keys.”

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the armed robbers is urged to contact the investigating officer Captain Thembi-Nkosi Nkambule on 082 303 9872, alternatively to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or provide information via the SAPS MYSAPSAPP.