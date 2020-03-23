As Corona virus cases continue to rise, SA citizens in Morocco left in a lurch

According to the SA Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, by Sunday night (March 22), the COVID-19 cases had risen from 240 to 274 since Saturday.

In the meantime, 13 South Africans told national media that they had been begging the SA embassy since March 15 to arrange for them to return to the country as all international flights to and from Morocco had been cancelled. Morocco had shut down all its airports.

Image: Marrakech Airport in Morocco, termed the most beautiful in the world, is a ghost town.