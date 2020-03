Calling it a pandemic doesn’t change anything about the virus itself, it is simply a tool to categorize the global virus. which has now infected more than 120,000 and killed more than 4,000 people in 114 countries. Ghebreyesus admitted that the figures would rise.



Anthony Fauci, a member of the American Corona virus task force, told Congress today that the worst is yet to come in the United States. He also differed with Trump on one of the president’s favorite statement that it’s no different than the flu. Fauci told the House Oversight Committee, ““The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo