Artists battle it on soccer pitch

MBOMBELA – Mbombela music and soccer fanatics converged at the Meridian School in the Karino Estate last week to watch their favourite singers playing against the band members (instrumentalists). The musicians have managed to win the historical soccer match by 10-4.

On half time the singers were leading by 6- 2. The event organiser Muzi Mbuyane, who was also playing for the band team, said the event was a success.

“I am very excited because the event exceeded my expectations. Most of the musicians and band members were available as promised and the supporters came out in numbers. We roughly had about more than 200 people who came to witness this historic event,” said Mbuyane.

“In short I can say the event went well and on the social media people are still talking about the match. I would like to thank all the stars and supporters who were part of the event,” said Mbuyane.

Mbuyane indicated that the aim of the event was to bring the all the artists and instrumentalists together so that they can interact and network.

He said the event would take place twice a year around March and October. He further explained: “the idea for the event came after he realised that the band members, as well as the musicians, do not have a chance to properly meet and greet each other before and after performing.”

He added that the upcoming event would also include netball to accommodate the ladies.

The band team comprised the much loved Mpumalanga stars such as Mangaliso Goje, Mxolisi Sendwayo, Keena Chiloane, Sabelo Matsane, Brian Semelane, Sihyabonga Magagule, Banele Moya, Justice Reshen, Fanious Mabunda, Selby Mhlongo and Solomon Twimase and Muzi Mbuyane.

Some of the stars played for the singers’ team included Boy Maluleke, Madoda Dee Ngwenyama, Sylvester Mamindze, Zweli Mzobe, Ernest, Mqondisi, Secelo Khoza, Sisfiso Simelane, Alen Ngcane, Aaron Lubisi.