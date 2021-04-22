ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL ANTI POACHING OPERATION IN THE KNP

The South African National Parks (SANParks) today announced another well executed operation which led to the arrest of three suspected poachers on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 in the Crocodile Bridge Section of the Kruger National Park (KNP). A high calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment were seized during the successful operation.

Rangers detected spoor of three individuals early in the morning and made a follow up in pursuit of the suspected rhino poachers. The Airwing Unit was called in to support the ground teams using a helicopter and a fixed wing airplane; soon thereafter one suspect was arrested. After following tracks throughout the day, the two remaining suspects were apprehended in the late afternoon and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further handling.

“Yesterday was another long day in the field for our anti-poaching teams in difficult conditions but they displayed tenacity and excellent team work. We congratulate all who were involved. The arrests bring the number of those arrested in the past five days to eight. In this time three rifles, ammunition and hunting equipment were seized boosting the morale of the Rangers, Aviators and K9 Unit in the battle to protect and conserve rhinos in the KNP which has borne the brunt of attack from international rhino poaching syndicates”.

The suspects will appear in court in due course.