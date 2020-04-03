Another SA icon passed away

Conrad Sidego, former South African ambassador, former Stellenbosch mayor and one of the greatest media communicators of all time, had passed away and the country is poorer for it.

Sidego was a giant in politics and in journalism and with his death at the age of 73, he left a gaping hole.

He was a dedicated servant of the people, an educator, businessman and philanthropist who was committed to building an inclusive and non-racial South Africa.

Conrad is survived by his wife, Amy, and his two children.