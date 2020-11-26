Anele needs your votes to compete in Dubai

ANELE Nqiwa from Embalenhle had made it to the Top 16 of Miss Teen Universe SA finalists. Now she needs your vote to compete internationally to perhaps win the crown.

Nqiwa told NewsHorn that she had been taking part in pageants since she was 16 as modelling allowed her to be herself, expressing who she is and where she comes from. She said it instilled confidence and independence in her. “I believe that when girls are given the right tools to succeed they can create incredible futures not only for themselves but also for those around them,” she said.

She entered Miss Teen Universe SA on social media, as she saw it as a platform to inspire other young girls. “Currently I need votes that so that I can win it here in South Africa to go and compete internationally. I will make sure that those who voted for me will not be disappointed and bring the crown home” Nqiwa said.

She added that if she would be crowned Miss Teen Universe SA, she would use this title to increase volunteering awareness to help those who are less fortunate. “I am interested in making sure that a girl child be protected both physically and mentally and work closely with an organisation dealing with Gender Based Violence. I want to also involve boys so that at a young they will know that it’s wrong to abuse a women and learn to protect them,” she said.

Those who wish to vote Anele they can click on https://pageantvoteafrica.com/pageants/142/contestants/1073