Algae – The Future of Fertiliser?

Alex Rose-Innes

Ukraine-Russia war responsible for crisis

The crisis in price and availability of agricultural fertilisers is having a major impact on global agriculture and has even raised fears of food insecurity.

The war between Ukraine and Russia (the largest global exporter of nitrogen fertilisers, the second largest of potassium and the third largest of phosphate fertilisers) is currently a determining factor. However, price escalation started more than a year ago as the price of gas increased, which has caused, for example, the price of urea to increase two and a half times in the last 12 months. This big gap in supply of essential agri resources raises the need to find effective, local available raw materials.

Algae, the new alternative to standard fertiliser

Patagonia Biotechnology is to use seaweed from the Patagonian Ocean, which will be enhanced by biotechnology, towards sustainable global agriculture. According to scientists, the potential of algae is dependent on how it is managed. As a raw material, algae are considered ideal because of its tremendous carbon-fixing power as climate change increases. Especially the brown algae are harvested.

Patagonia Biotecnología have their own maritime concessions, working with its own crops and alliances with professional fishermen who are trained so that the algae are harvested in a sustainable manner and do not damage the ecosystem. Especially Macrocystis brown algae are harvested as it is more abundant than others and their weight can grow 3,500 times in less than 90 days.