Agri MEC Shongwe donates masks and urges farmers to do the same

Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environment Affairs, MEC Vusi Shongwe, had issued a serious warning to farm owners and management who failed to provide employees with protective apparatus such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Shongwe recently donated masks to several farm workers on farms in the province, but at the same time stressed the serious danger the virus poses to everyone. He also thousands more masks to farmer organisations, associations and other sector stakeholders.

“Farm owners and farm management must prioritise the safety of workers. There should be no worker who has not been provided with a protective mask and gloves. Social distance must also be adhered to,” Shongwe urged. He said should farm workers be neglected and become ill, food production would be compromised.

“Farm owners and managers must show leadership, we rely on them to protect workers. We can donate protective equipment, but I cannot police every farm to make sure that regulations are followed.”

He also pleaded with farm owners and managers to donate food to poor farm dwellers and workers. “It makes no sense at all that people who live in farms where food is produced go hungry. As government we will continue to do our best to donate, but farmers also should play their role especially towards poor people who stay and work on farms across the province.”

Zodwa Nyathi, a farm worker from a nut producing farm near Nelspruit said, “At our farm they don’t give us the protective apparatus. I got my mask when visiting the clinic. Those who do not have masks were allowed to go work and the farm owners and management were only wearing theirs when going out of the farm.”