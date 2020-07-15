After two years in jail, man to sue the state for wrongful arrest

A BUSHBUCKRIDGE resident is intending to sue the state after being jailed for two years for a murder he did not commit.

Sandile Mlimi (33) from Marite said he was arrested after community members laid charges against him for a murder in the area at the time.

He said this happened despite the fact that he was in hospital when the murder took place and he was not even residing in the area. When his mother heard about the murder allegations, she took him to the police out of fear for her son’s safety.

Mlimi was kept in police custody for 48 hours and then told that he was considered the main suspect in the murder case. He was remanded in custody and awaiting trial for two years before the real suspects were arrested and he was freed.

“The arrest ruined my life because I now have a criminal record and my reputation had been tainted. I am being labelled a murderer by the community and even some family members. What hurts me the most is the fact that I cannot afford lawyers to sue the state and there is nothing I can do to make them pay for what they did to me,” a distressed Mlimi told NewsHorn.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brig Leonard Hlathi, referred Mlimi to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, (IPID). “They will investigate and verify the information before they decide on his matter, for now, there is nothing more I can say,” Hlathi said.

According to advocate Sam Dibakwane, from Dibakwane Attorneys Mlimi’s arrest and subsequent persecution is a sign of poor investigation and negligence on behalf of the police and the investigating officer “used Mlimi as a scapegoat just to make sure he closed his case”.

“We have many people who are currently serving years in jail for a crime they did not commit. In Mlimi’s case, the police were not even supposed to detain him for more than two days after questioning him. My advice to him is that he can approach any law firm to sue the state. They will assist him for free and they will get their compensation after they had won the case,” Dibakwane said.

He said Mlimi should proceed with a civil action case and sue the state for malicious prosecution as a result of wrongful arrest. “Mlimi could easily be afforded millions of Rand by the court,” he added.

Meanwhile, NewsHorn spoke to Sarita Van de Walt, a psychologist in Nelspruit who often deals with similar cases.

She said people like Mlimi, who did not even know their rights, become prey of lazy and poor investigating officers. She said Mlimi’s arrest and persecution had hurt him mentally as the community and some of his family would always regard him as a murderer.

“Two years in jail is a hard journey and the fact that he was spending most of his time with hardened criminals had damaged him psychologically. It is going to take time to heal, but it is something that he will never forget, Van de Walt said.