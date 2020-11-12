Afro-pop singer seeks your vote for album of the year award

TENGETILE Trophy Mahlalela’s album, NGIYATITSANDZELA, had been nominated for an MTN SWAMA music award.

Trophy, from rural Buhleni in Eswatini, across the border from Mpumalanga, had been in the music industry for less than three years, but is now among the finalists for this coveted MTN award.

The album was released to rave reviews last year. This talented songstress and high school teacher released two singles in 2018 which opened many doors for her as its popularity soared among Afro-pop listeners. Sthandwa sami and Ngik’tsandzile became hits overnight and set Tengetile on the road to stardom.

She performed at the Bush Fire Festival, one of Africa’s biggest festivals shortly after the release of her two singles and had since been invited to entertain crowds in and outside her country.

She writes her songs in siSwati and NGIYATITSANDZELA is packed with love songs as she believes that love is an emotion people can identify with. Having listened to the late great Brenda Fassie, whose music played a major role in her finding her true rhythm, the sky is the limit for Mahlalela and being nominated for the SWAMA awards already sets her apart.

“I sing mostly about love because I know love has the power to nurture meaningful relationships, shatter our hearts, teach important lessons and change lives forever whether platinic or romantic, fleeting or lifelong. I draw my inspiration from African arts. I grew up listening to Brenda Fassie a lot, my music is in siSwati because I feel comfortable and complete when I use language and I wish for it to be heard all over the world,” she said.

She added that she was thrilled to have been nominated in the category for Album of the year. And she is pleading with members to assist her to secure the title by voting for her.

Not called Trophy for nothing, this girl could walk away with the major music award, but needs all our support and votes. Votes from outside eSwatini should be cast on http://www.yellohub.co.za/mtnswama. For those residing in eSwatini, votes can be cast by dialling *7768*2

