LOCUSTS are destroying agriculture in East Africa on a grand scale as the country had run out of pesticides due to non-deliverance with airlines in lock down.

By the time of going to Press, Kenya would have run out of pesticides.

According to the United Nations Food Organisaton (UNFO), a shortage of food could affect millions of people across the continent.

With the first swarm flying across Africa from Yemen, 20 million people had already battled severe hunger. Some of the swarms are 60km in diameter. Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya, countries where with extreme poverty and an inability to feed growing numbers of residents, had been the hardest hit so far.

The second wave of insects, birthed from the first invasion, is now attacking new crops as the planting season commenced.

The UNFO was now looking into ways to produce pesticides locally as the Coronavirus global lock down disrupted global supply chains. Most of the pesticides used came from Asia and Europe.

Somalia managed to obtain enough pesticides before the lock down came into effect, but Kenya is in dire straits.

Meanwhile, the lock down imposed in South Africa had made it extremely difficult to secure helicopters, which are crucial for locust surveillance.

To date, the UNFO had donated $111 million (R2 098 084 260) towards efforts to contain the desert locusts. Another $40m is still needed.