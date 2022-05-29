Africa’s bad health news

Alex Rose-Innes

Bad health woes for Africa as a spike in cholera in Cameroon has killed 140 people since October 2021 while The Democratic Republic of the Congo is experiencing its fourteenth Ebola outbreak.

In Cameroon’s Littoral, West and the English-speaking Southwest regions, a report shows a total of 7,287 notified cases, including 140 deaths, since October 2021, while new cases are recorded each day. A vaccination campaign is to start in June, the government has said.

Cholera is an acute form of diarrhoea, treatable with antibiotics and hydration but can kill within hours if left untreated. it is caused by a germ typically transmitted by poor sanitation. People become infected when they swallow food or water carrying the bug.

Outbreaks occur periodically in Cameroon, a West African nation with more than 25 million inhabitants. The last epidemic occurred between January and August 2020, when 66 people died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in early 2021 there were between 1.3 and four million cases of cholera per year around the world, leading to between 21,000 and 143,000 deaths.

Ebola in DRC

The World Health Organization’s African Region tweeted this week about a fifth Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case in the Equateur province in western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). According to the tweet, there are now 5 cases and all were fatal.

Two health zones are affected (Mbandaka & Wangata) near the city of Mbandaka, the capital of Équateur Province. This is the DRC’s fourteenth Ebola outbreaks since 1976. The current outbreak is the sixth since 2018 alone, the most frequent occurrence in the country’s Ebola history. Previous outbreaks in Equateur Province were in 2020 and 2018, with 130 and 54 recorded cases respectively.