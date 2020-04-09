Additional protective gear on the way for SA

Tumelo waga Dibakwane

ACCORDING to the National Health Departments deputy minister, Joe Phaahla, the government was ramping up efforts to ensure that every health worker had sufficient protective gear as soon as the week of April 6.

This comes after unions had put pressure on government to provide workers with personal protective equipment and after they threatened to take legal action against the Health minister, Zweli Mkhize. Concerns had been raised that healthcare professionals were putting their lives at risk of contracting the Corona virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had made it clear that health workers are at the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response and vulnerable to the dangers.

“Government is very much committed [to ensuring] that personal protective equipment is provided to all our health workers both in the public and private health sector services,” Phaahla said. He also admitted that they were delays due to the unavailability of such equipment which is largely produced in China, which was the epicentre of the epidemic. This, Phaala explained, limited the capacity to produce enough equipment and reducing the number of exports. With the disease rapidly spreading across America and Europe, demand for safety products such as this, had been steadily increasing.

The weaker Rand, which continues to plummet against foreign major currencies, also caused a delay and sourcing the required goods was further exacerbated by cargo ships and airfreight restrictions, which had since been relaxed by government.

“The Department is working with the Department of Trade and Industry and the National Treasury. We have also brought in partnerships from organised business to make sure that these matters are addressed. We are very confident, having identified what is the key equipment and who are the key suppliers, working together with business,” said Phaala.

He further added that the Health Department had also received assistance from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and the government of China. He said a centralised system would be used to distribute the equipment to the respective provinces.

He assured the nation that this matter is being addressed and that a lot of improvement would be noticed soon.