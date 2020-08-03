Acornhoek police station appointed new station commander

Colonel Mfundis Makamu was appointed as new station commander at Acornhoek police station.

Colonel Makamu strongly believe that working together with the Community will make the station to perform very well, He wants the community to feel safe and welcomed as soon as they enter the station.

“In order to serve the people they should be cooperation between the community police officers, so that we can meet their needs and they can also make sure that those who on the wrong side of the law are brought to book” he said

He added that community members must adhere to the call of the President as per the following restrictions wearing musk in public places is mandatory, sale of alcohol is suspended; taxis must have some Windows open during all journeys. curfew in place between 21:00 pm to 04:00am.

“Members of Acornhoek SAPS must fulfil their duties as per section 205 of the Constitution of South Africa Enhance service delivery to the Community. Work together with the Community to make sure that criminals are arrested. Avoid Corruption and do away with all sorts of crime.

Colonel Mfudisi Makamu joined the South African police service in 1988 and trained in Hamaanskraal police Academy. In 1989 he worked at Lenyenye Police Station and was transferred to work at Lebowakgomo district Office .

In 1990 he was transferred to Acornhoek district when district were phased out into Areas , In 1996 he was transferred to Acornhoek where he worked as a Communication Officer, Community Policing Forum Coordinator and as a Fleet Manager until 2000 , In 2000 to 2010 he worked as a Vispol Commander in Acornhoek

In 2010 he was appointed as Acting Station Commander in Bushbuckridge SAPS

In 2011 he was appointed as Vispol Commander in Bushbuckridge SAPS

In 2012 he was transferred to Hazyview Police Station as a Station Commander.

In 2016 he was appointed as a Station Commander of Elukwatini Police Station.

In March 2020 he was transferred to Acornhoek Cluster to work as a Vispol Coordinator and to Bushbuckridge SAPS as an Acting Station Commander.

On the 15th of July 2020 he was transferred to Acornhoek Police Station as a Station Commander.

The Community Policing Forum Chairperson Mr Gabriel Sekome has welcomed the New Station Commander and assured him that the partnership the forum has with SAPS will go from strength to strength and that CPF will support the Police in its endeavours.