A17 year old boy sentenced for 5 years imprisonment.

A 17 year old juvenile was sentenced to five imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to raping a 55 year old woman in 2019 by the KwaMhlanga Regional Court last week Friday, 22 May 2020.

The sentencing emanates from an incident which took place in October 2019.The victim was at home in KwaMhlanga with her husband when the accused arrived into their house. He assaulted them both with a knife and raped the complainant several times and was eventually arrested.

In aggravation of sentence, the Regional Court Prosecutor Ms Bianca Harmse, convinced the court not to see the accused as a juvenile since he is not a first- time offender and to impose an imprisonment sentence as he committed the offence while he was (out on free bail) under the care of his guardian for a similar offence he committed in Vaalbank. She further stated that, if the accused was an adult at the time the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment would have applied .The state further led evidence of the investigating officer in the pending case.

He was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and another 5 years suspended on condition that he is not again convicted for a similar offence during the period of his suspension. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and was found unsuitable to work with Children in terms of Child Justice Act 38 of 2005.

The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence hoping that it will send a strong message to young generation who commit similar offences.