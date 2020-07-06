A 36 year old woman killed by a boyfriend

The Police in Mpumalanga have strongly condemned an incident of murder where a woman was killed allegedly by her boyfriend who also turned the gun against himself. This incident is believed to have occurred at Kwaggafontein.

According to police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Leonard Hlathi said they gathered information from a neighbour who said he became worried after he did not see his neighbors for a period of time but the garage door remained open. He then contacted one of his neighbor’s family and when they arrived, they made a gruesome discovery where lifeless bodies of a 36 year old woman as well as that of a 60 year old man were found in the house.

“The two were certified dead by medical personnel who attended the scene with police who opened a case of murder as well as an inquest. Both bodies had gunshot wounds on the upper part and a pistol which belonged to the 60 year old man was found on his chest. Nothing seemed to have been taken from the house and no sign of forced entry” he said

The police in Mpumalanga has called on men to assist government on its quest to eliminate acts of Gender Based Violence and request couples to resolve any impasse amicably as opposed to violence.