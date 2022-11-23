Charged-Up opens a new branch in Nelspruit

Charged-Up has opened another branch in Nelspruit to create job opportunities and provide a platform for local models of all sizes to showcase their talents.

The founder of Charged-Up, Ntsako Mahlaule, said her first branch was opened in 2018 in Bushbuckridge for young people who want to pursue their careers in fashion, modelling and photography and were provided with opportunities to learn the ropes.

“I have realised that the company made a huge impact in the rural areas and there are also lot of young people in the city who want to venture into the industry. I then decided to open another branch in the heart of the Mbombela where they can receive proper training and host events where they can showcase their talents,” she said.

Mahlaule said that Charged-Up started as a clothing brand and later expanded into modelling and photography. They currently have 75 models on their books whom they are mentoring and five photographers. She is still looking for more to join Charged-Up. They also employed five people to work in Mbombela and are planning to hire more early next year.

“The Mbombela branch will cater for local people and surrounding areas, but the main plan is to establish the brand across the country. For now, I am planning to grow the new branch until it can stand on it its feet before we can take the business out of the province. However, people outside Mpumalanga can access our products via our website or they can contact us,” Mahlaule added.

People who wish to access Charged-up can visit their new offices at 37 Marloth Street in the Scouts Building and Pop-Up shop prominade shopping center. They are open from Monday to Saturday. Mahlaule can be contacted on 072 231 4262.