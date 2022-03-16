fastjet launches Victoria Falls to Mbombela Kruger Mpumalanga flights

Fastjet Zimbabwe, the award-winning value-based airline, launched flights from Zimbabwe’s tourism capital of Victoria Falls to Mbombela Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in South Africa on16 March 2022

The new schedule service route will operate three (3) times a week on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Providing a boost for tourism between the two countries, the new direct flight will be a seamless connection for travellers on the safari circuit, effectively linking the Lowveld lodges in and around the Kruger National Park, directly with Victoria Falls, another of Southern Africa’s greatest tourism attractions.

Fastjet will operate the service using the airline’s 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft. This aircraft type is known to provide the versatility to build a sustainable regional network with the right-size capacity, while offering customers comfortable seating with generous legroom.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, said, “fastjet is a leading airline operating into Victoria Falls and the region. We are delighted to be adding another crucial direct flight connection to Victoria Falls. We believe this route will facilitate accelerated travel between these two globally recognised tourism destinations of Zimbabwe and South Africa, thereby massively contributing to the restart of tourism in the region”.

Fastjet Group Chief Commercial Officer, Julian Edmunds commented, “Since our announcement of this route, the response from Victoria Falls and the Mpumalanga Province has been overwhelmingly positive. Our nonstop service from Victoria Falls to Mbombela Kruger Mpumalanga will benefit a variety of travellers especially those that want to maximise their holiday by exploring multiple Southern African destinations in a single visit”.

ABOUT FASTJET

Fastjet is a multi-award-winning African airline that began flight operations in 2012. Today, fastjet connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare & Victoria Falls and Harare & Bulawayo. In addition, the airline offers international flights from Harare, Bulawayo & Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, and from Victoria Falls to Mbombela (Kruger) Nelspruit Mpumalanga in South Africa and Maun in Botswana. Its awards include Leading African Low-Cost Carrier World Travel Awards 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 2020 and 2021, and Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa 2017 and 2019, and in the top ten finalists for 2021. Since commencing operations, fastjet has flown over 3.5 million passengers and has established itself as a reliable African airline brand, with a range of value-added products and services. As part of the airline’s commitment to offering choice, flexibility and value, customers benefit from generous free baggage allowances, flexible change options, multiple payment channels, airport lounge access on select routes, and ancillary services such as car hire.