Mr Mpumalanga 2022 finalist Abednico Mabaso would like to announce that has started a fundraising campaign entitled A Boy Child Also Needs Protection – Step Up For A Boy Child. Abednico Mabaso, as he embarks on his new journey as Mr Mpumalanga 2022 under a concept A boy Child also needs Protection. He humbly requests everyone to help him make this campaign.

“Many boys today don’t know what it means to be a man, and it’s often because they don’t have a male figure in their lives. Help me to become a positive role model for a boy child by lending a helping hand by donating hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, facecloth, Lotion, and body spray. I would love to help 200 boys with these hygiene packages.” he said

There are local companies that joined hands and decided to support the campaign, the companies are Top Class Shandis, Chillilicious Chillibaba, Torha and R FM 103.2Mhz. Bushbuckridge artists have decided to join hands and support this initiative, where they are currently working on a fundraising event that will be hosted on the 12th of March 2022, venue to be confirmed.

Here is the calendar of Abednico Mabaso

12 Mar- Step Up For A Boy Child – Fundraising

19 Mar- Step Up For A Boy Child – Fun walk fundraising

26 Mar – Step Up For A Boy Child – Soccer tournament

02 April – Hosting a boy child event

If you wish to support or be part of the initiative kindly contact Mr Mabaso at 076 915 3548