The Capital Mbombela opens its doors to the Lowveld, and the world

The Capital Mbombela, the brand new R205 million hotel in the heart of Mbombela, has opened its doors to guests, offering a choice of hotel rooms, apartments, and a penthouse for business or leisure travel, cutting-edge conferencing facilities, and the best in leisure and entertainment options.

“We identified a need for a sophisticated, luxury destination in Mbombela, to meet the needs of local businesspeople, business travellers, leisure seekers, and the local community,” explains Marc Wachsberger, managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments. “We have designed and built this hotel with a focus on modern and open design, providing Mbombela and surrounds with the perfect environment to mix and mingle in style, after deals have been negotiated and closed.”

The hotel’s cleverly designed configuration means that guests can choose an apartment or even the penthouse, benefiting from the luxury of sophisticated hotel living, and the convenience of top-end home amenities like a well- appointed kitchen, dining area, and comfortable lounge.

Other facilities at the hotel include the world-class elevate Restaurant and Bar, with its gentle neutral tones providing the perfect backdrop for delicious food and intriguing cocktails. The restaurant, along with the sparkling swimming pool and expansive deck, are home to the parties and social events for which The Capital Hotels and Apartments has become famous across its hotels – with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The Capital Mbombela is home to one of the largest conferencing facilities in the city, with modern state of the art audio-visual equipment and beautifully appointed venues sure to exceed the expectations of any event planner and their clients.

Guests attending work events at the hotel have a choice of workspaces, with each room having a workstation, in addition to several other venues throughout the hotel. As with all hotels in The Capital Hotels and Apartments portfolio, guests benefit from complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, making sure that they’re connected whenever and wherever they want to be.

The hotel offers 24-hour controlled security access for guests’ safety and privacy, with The Capital Hotels and Apartments’ trendsetting COVID-19 protocols in place across the property, including digital room service orders and payment, and a 15% discount for those providing proof of vaccination.

“Other hotel groups closed their properties over the last 18 months, but we identified Mbombela as a growth opportunity for our group, and for the hospitality sector as a whole,” Wachsberger explains. “We saw growing demand for our apartment-style offering, and accelerated our plans to build this hotel in the city, with investment from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Cube Capital. We’re excited for what the future holds for the group, and for Mbombela.”

Ninety-five percent of the new hotel’s 125 staff complement are local people, with the hotel group’s focus on staff growth and development positioning them for a promising career in the group, and in the hospitality industry.