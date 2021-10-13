November 1 declared a public holiday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared November 1 as a public holiday to give all those going to cast their ballots an opportunity to do so.

The date is the day of Local Government Elections, where eligible voters will cast their vote for councillors who will represent them at local level.

“The President calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency reminded all voters heading to polling stations to adhere to COVID-19 regulations and encouraged employers to make provisions for their workers to “to exercise their constitutional right to vote”.

“Voters are reminded as well that they will only be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in wards where they are registered. In the event that voters may consider travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards.”