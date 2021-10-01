The Free State’s Big Five

Tumelo Dibakwane shares his Shot Left Free State experience with our readers

DURING a recent trip, sponsored by the South African Tourism (SAT) and Free State Gambling liquor and Tourism Authority in Free State province as official tourism province for 2021, the media had an unforgettable experience on the various tourism routes across the province.

These routes were named after well-known South African animals and birds and besides its beautiful surroundings, also offer a range of unique attractions to holiday makers.

CHEETAH ROUTE with the Free State National Botanical Garden as part of its tourism offerings is situated in the capital of Bloemfontein. The tour also provides historical, cultural and natural attractions in Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu. A registered non-profit company offers hope to many endangered and threatened species including cheetahs, leopards, male lions and a Siberian tiger.

The Botanical Gardens boasts 400 plant species, 144 bird types, 54 reptile- and about 32 mammal species. Visitors can enjoy picnics and enjoy braais in these lush gardens. Before leaving Bloemfontein, make sure to visit the Naval Hill Precinct with its 6.5m tall bronze statue of Nelson Mandela and Loch Logan Waterfront, a commercial hub.

In Botshabelo, indigenous culture comes alive. With its vibey shisa nyama spots and township tours to the Moroka Chiefs monument, Botshabelo never disappoints.

The EAGLE ROUTE with its many adventure activities, arts and crafts, horse-riding and hiking spots, passes through small, but beautiful Free State towns with hundreds of years of history. As many city dwellers semi-grated to a slower lifestyle, it is not only the picturesque views associated with the province, but also the interesting shops and characters, which will ensure you return again and again to Ladybrand, Clocolan, Ficksburg, Fouriesburg, Clarens, Bethlehem, Phuthaditjhaba, Harrismith and Memel.

The LION ROUTE includes Parys, one of the most interesting towns in the province, just as Clarens on the Eagle Route. This route comprises of

Deneysville, Sasolburg, Vredefort and Kroonstad as well. Situated at the wall of the Vaal Dam, Deneysville is merely an hour’s drive from Johannesburg.

Parys hosts the annual Free State Madeira Flower Festival drawing visitors from across SA. The Vredefort Dome is the world’s largest and oldest known meteorite-impact site. It is larger than 10km in diameter and bigger than Table Mountain.

The FLAMINGO ROUTE includes Bothaville, Welkom, Ventersburg, Virginia, Winburg and Brandfort. Welkom, established after the discovery of gold in the area in 1947, is famous for the Gold Museum and the Phakisa Freeway Race Track named one of the fastest tracks in the world.

Although tiny, visitors to Ventersburg town can visit the ruins of the Basotho chief, Moshoeshoe’s, kraal and the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve which overlooks the Allemanskraal Dam, a sailor’s delight.

The SPRINGBOK ROUTE connects the Free State with the Northern Cape, comprising of Jacobsdal, Koffiefontein, Jagersfontein, Bethulie, the huge Gariep Dam and Philippolis.

Jacobsdal is part of the Diamond and Wine Route, while the Gariep Dam is home to the province’s largest nature reserve. There are many resorts and activities in the area.