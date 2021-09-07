SA National Parks Week Postponed to November 2021

South African National Parks (SANParks), together with Total Energies and FNB will be hosting the 16th annual SA National Parks Week in November 2021.

SANParks General Manager: Media, PR & Stakeholder Relations, Rey Thakhuli said, “SANParks is postponing the free access week which is traditionally held in September, to November due to concerns regarding the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The safety of both guests and staff is of utmost priority and we therefore have to ensure that we are in a position to effectively implement the COVID-19 visitor management procedures in all our parks at all times.”

SA National Parks Week is an annual weeklong campaign that provides all South African citizens the opportunity to visit national parks for free. “The exact dates will be announced shortly. Visit a national park this year for free during SA National Parks Week, to see what it has to offer and do your part by getting to know your national parks #SANationalParksWeek and #LiveYourWild”, concluded Thakhuli.