Wildlife gets boost at KNP

SOUTH Africa’s National Parks (SANParks) with the Greater Kruger (KNP) Region’s security partners are implementing more interventions as part of an integrated wildlife management.

As part of this strategy, new innovations and approaches to address wildlife crimes and in particular rhino poaching, include continued dehorning of selected rhinos in the KNP. Other interventions include more SANDF and SAPS patrols to increase stop-and-search operations in the KNP, as well as increased radar and airborne actions.

The successes of poacher tracker dogs had proved that it was of great benefit and would continue as back-up to state-of-the-art technologies. The National Prosecuting Authority would also be regularly updated on wildlife crime to implement harsher fines for poachers.

SANParks, Provincial Parks in Limpopo (LEDET), in Mpumalanga (MTPA) and private reserves within the Greater Kruger area had approved the initiative which would be evaluated on an ongoing basis to adapt strategies in combating poaching.

“These measures are not new in the fight against the scourge of poaching but we are intensifying them to render the incursions ineffective and counter the infiltration of our Rangers Corps by criminal syndicates. The courts have imposed stiff sentences in recent trials which is welcome as it shows the seriousness of the crimes and the threat posed by the criminal syndicates to the fauna and flora of South Africa,” Managing Executive of the KNP, Gareth Coleman, said.

Since the beginning of July 2021, KNP had 10 successful arrests with various high calibre firearms confiscated.