MPUMALANGA HOSTS TOURISM EXPO DURING TOURISM MONTH

Jakada Holdings (PTY) Ltd in partnership with the Mpumalanga Tourism & Parks Agency will be hosting the inaugural Mpumalanga Tourism Expo.

The expo will take place at the Riverside Mall on 11 & 12 September 2021. The aim of the expo is to re-ignite and revive the provincial tourism industry.

“The Mpumalanga Tourism Expo will provide a platform to 22 provincial tourism products to showcase their tourism offerings to the local and domestic market”, said Xolani Mthethwa, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jakada Holdings.

“Furthermore, the annual expo event will encourage the local communities to travel in their province. Ten (10) hosted buyers from Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal will be invited to attend the expo to interact with the exhibitors to learn about the tourism products on offer in the province,” concluded Mthethwa.

”We appreciate the hosting and timing of the tourism expo because September is Tourism Month in South Africa and the event fits perfectly with our tourism month objectives of encouraging the locals to travel in their own province. We fully support this initiative as it will assist the province to increase the tourist arrivals, particularly, as we battle with the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Mr BJ Nobunga, Chief Executive Officer of the MTPA.

Fabulous holiday prizes are up for grabs by the shoppers who visit a minimum of three stalls and enter a competition at the tourism expo. We would like to thank our sponsors and partners for making this event possible.