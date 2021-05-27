Training for the unemployed to manufacture cleaning detergents

TSAROGA MoAfrica would be offering young and old unemployed people training in the Cleaning Detergents Manufacturing Training programme.

According the programme fascilitator, Mbalenhle Shongwe, the programme was schedule to run last year, but due to COVID 19 lockdown they were forced to cancel. “We have decided to bring the training programme again since the country is open and we have realised that lot of people had lost their jobs and are without income. So we want to assist those people to establish their own businesses by training them how to manufacture detergents and sell them to their communities,” Shongwe said.

She added that by doing this they were trying to empower the youth to start their own business in manufacturing and/or selling detergents. “The good thing about this training is that most people are using cleaning products in their houses and that means there is a market for it. I therefore call anyone across Mpumalanga to join the training especially those who are unemployed,” she said. The training would be conducted in three districts within the province and would be held where people stay to avoid unnecessary traveling costs.

“After completing the programme, attendees would receive a competence certificate and the training would include basic business skills. We will also make sure that they have contacts where to get material for their business and give them support in running their business,” she concluded.

Those who are interested in joining the programme can contact Shongwe on 067 7434 064 or 081 4371 753.

Training in Bushbuckridge will be held on the 05/06/2021 at Dwarsloop