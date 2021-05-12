More woes for SAA after R60 billion government bailout to date

The state-owned aircraft maintenance company SAA Technical (SAAT), a subsidiary of the South African Airways (SAA), suffered a mega decline in monthly revenue as national carrier’s business rescue combined with the Covid-19 pandemic led to a drastic reduction in passenger numbers.

In March 2 this year, revenue was down 83% to R43 million compared to the same period last year when the company recorded R246 million. SAA brought a meagre R9 million to the party, compared to R150 million during the same month last year. SAA’s low cost subsidiary, Mango Airlines, and Comair, (which operates British Airways and Kulula.com), showed R10 million and R16 million of revenue respectively.

In a notice sent to labour unions in April this year, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa), the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), the Aviation Union of South Africa (Ausa) and Solidarity in April, it stated that the reduction in the number of SAA aircraft and those of other airlines meant there was not enough work for SAAT’s employees.

SAAT made a cumulative net loss of R1 billion over the last six years. The company has managed to sustain its operations with the help of continuous bailouts from the government but this had been stopped. Although the bankrupt national air carrier’s business rescue was completed in April, SAAT and Mango had bucked under the impact of the 16-month rescue process and the subsequent grounding of the SAA fleet.

SAA subsidiaries are due to receive R2.7 billion from the R10.5 billion allocated to the airline to implement its business rescue plan. SAAT and Mango are due to receive the bulk of the funding (R1.663 billion and R819 million respectively), but it is unclear whether these amounts would be sufficient to keep the two companies afloat.

Another retrenchment process had been embarked on and various unions had told Moneyweb that it was not clear if staff would receive salaries for this month and June. To date, the SA government (and its taxpayers ) had already bailed out the SAA to an amount of R60 billion after years of mismanagement and corruption.