POLICE FORGE AHEAD IN BRINGING THE LEVEL OF CRIME DOWN IN THE PROVINCE AS MORE THAN 880 SUSPECTS BROUGHT TO BOOK

Police in Mpumalanga working with the community and other law enforcement agencies, are working hard to reduce the level of crime as more than 880 suspects were brought to book from beginning of the week until Sunday, 09 May 2021. Some of the suspects were given fines whilst some already appeared before different courts throughout the province and some will appear tomorrow.

These suspects were arrested for various criminal offences, including murder, rape, robberies, assault with an intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, driving motor vehicle being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and stock theft amongst others.

The integrated security formations’ quest is to ensure that citizens as well as their property are safe. It is against this background that the community is hereby requested to work with police and not becoming economical with information about criminals.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Major General Thulani Phahla has reiterated the call for communities to obey the law and report all criminal activities to authorities. He has cautioned the community to refrain from protecting family members who commit crime. General Phahla said that whenever crime has been committed, someone somewhere has either lost valuable property or dead. “I therefore urge the public to report their own family members to police if they have a villainous behaviour. Hiding them while you are aware the police are looking for them, simply means you are working in cahoots,” said Major General Thulani Phahla.

The General also extended his appreciation to members of the public who continuously support police in providing information on crime.