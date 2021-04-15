Miss Plus Size and Mr Bushbuckridge crowned

NGHAZI once again hosted the crowning of the 3rd Miss Plus size and second Mr Bushbuckridge, at a glittering ceremony in Thulamahashe.

According to the organiser of pageant, Potego Sekome, Mr Bushbuckridge is a popular competition for young men between the ages of 16-30 from any village in the Bushbuckridge (BBR) region. Miss Plus Size BBR affords the fuller-figured young woman of the same age group, to be celebrated as well.

“We live in times where most empowerment initiatives are aimed at women. This leaves a gap as young men are being neglected and finding it hard to match these empowered women. The aim of the Mr BBR competition is to focus on grooming these young men and empower them to become role models for other young men in their communities,” Sekome said.

“With Miss Plus Size, we aim to challenge societal perceptions that women have to be slim in order to look attractive. We give these full-figured young women an opportunity to become the best versions of themselves. By doing so, they in turn become an inspiration to other women of similar body shapes to accept and love themselves,” he explained.

The latest winners were popular choices and according to Sekome, as organisers, they aim to work with all title holders going forward. Both winners said that they were excited and looked forward to engaging in various community projects.

“With regards to prizes, a few companies ensured the winners did not leave empty-handed. Sekome said that Nghazi was still a growing organisation and that any donation and prizes for future winners would be appreciated as it went toward empowering the young people of BBR.

The newly crowned Miss Plus Size 2021, Mpho mofokeng is a 22-year old from Welverdiend who is a third year nursing science. She told NewsHorn that it felt absolutely amazing to have been crowned the queen, because it had provided her with a platform to impact the lives of young people.

“The most important thing in my life is education. I plan on creating a programme for young people in Bushbuckridge to provide information, inspiration and assistance with regards to their tertiary education.

“I believe in female upliftment and that every woman’s achievement should act as motivation to another. Being a plus size woman is a beautiful thing, we should embrace our bodies, no matter the size or shape. Thickness is gold,” she said.

Hendrietta Nyathi (23) from Kildare B Metsi, the new Mr BBR is currently studying Information and Technology at the Good Work Foundation in Hazyview. He told NewsHorn that he felt like jumping for joy and shouting after his win.

“I am ready to work with my community. My focus would be assisting young people to start their own businesses instead of looking for jobs. Our community and region has so many young people who have potential to do things, but due to lack of knowledge they are unable to unleash what they have, so with my team we are willing to listen and help them,” he said.