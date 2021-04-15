Contortionism should be recognised as a rare talent

PETAL Mokone(24), also known as Miss-Petal is a self-taught contortionist dancer and her talent needs to be acknowledged.

Mokone, from Matenteng in Bushbuckridge (BBR) started dancing when she was eight when she realised that she has the ability to mould her body into almost impossible shapes.

“I used to do it for fun and do it in public, but I later started to post my videos on social media and people started to like it with some telling me that I have a rare talent that need to be recognised. I this genre of dance, especially in sports,” she said.

She said it sometimes hurt to force your body into certain positions but the more you practice the more you get used to it. The most painful thing is when she is sexually harassed by men when they see the performance.

“I remember there was a time where I was drinking pain killers before going to sleep as my body hurt. But once the body get used to it the pains are less. Another challenge is sexual harassment because most men when they see a woman stretching or performing a contortion, the only thing they think of is sex,” Mokone complained.

She added that since she realised that she inspired people on social media, her wish is to open her own academy where she could teach young children and adults. “Since I had never heard of any contortionist school in our country, it could open many doors as I also wish to be a brand ambassador in sports clothes or shoes. And create awareness about this rare talent because there are people who think the sport is for only European people. Since our Government has a Sports, Art and Culture Department, I wish they could recognise that there are people with unique talents out there. I have been recently appointed as the Brand Influencer of Torha Water,” she told NewsHorn.